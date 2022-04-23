YORK City manager John Askey insisted that his side’s recent dip in form is “nothing to do with the system” that his team plays with.

York have only won one of their last six games on a poor run of form that has seen them fall from the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North.

They currently sit eighth, behind Kettering Town on goal difference, though John Askey was sure that York’s recent misfortunes are not down to the system the team play with.

“If you’ve got the personnel, then you have got to try and change things,” insisted Askey.

“I think the reason we aren’t getting results is nothing to do with the system, it’s more to do with the personnel and switching off.

“Every goal (that we’ve conceded) as of late seems to have come from a set piece.

“We work and work and work on it, but it’s nothing to do with the system.”

York were forced to settle for a point in a frustrating draw with Gloucester City at the LNER Community Stadium, in a game that saw the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Gloucester were able to salvage a draw through a last-minute penalty that was scored by their captain Kevin Dawson, in a game where York seemingly had plenty of opportunities to seal the victory.

“Never a better chance to win a game,” said Askey.

“The goal has come from people not thinking quickly enough, we’ve not gone out to their full-back when the ball has come in.

“We have to manage the game better. It’s just frustrating, and you can’t go out there and do it for them.

“Things like that shouldn’t happen, they just shouldn’t, especially when they’re down to ten men.”

The draw will certainly be a challenging result to take for both players and fans, especially with how in control of the game York seemed.

Askey is looking forward to the Minstermen’s upcoming game with Chester, despite how hard their draw with the Tigers may be.

“As tough as it is today, we’re going to try and forget it and realise that we’re still in a great position,” he said.

“Despite only drawing today, it’s ours to lose and there’s four games to go.

“We’ve got a great opportunity and we’ll try and take it.”