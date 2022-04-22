YORK City manager John Askey insists that his side “haven’t got to worry too much” about upcoming opponents Gloucester City.

York will host Gloucester at the LNER Community Stadium tomorrow (3pm) in what will be one of their final Vanarama National League North games of the season.

City are currently eighth in the table, with a game in hand on the teams above them in what is becoming an increasingly tight race for promotion.

“They are where they are in the league for a reason,” insisted Askey, talking about Gloucester.

“We haven’t got too much to worry about, what we have to worry about is ourselves and making sure that we’re right, and play with the intensity we need to play at.”

The Minstermen will be hoping for a return to winning ways after losing 3-0 away at Alfreton Town in their previous match.

The loss saw them slip from the play-off places, where they have sat for much of the campaign.

Discussing how to recover from a defeat such as the one City suffered at Alfreton, Askey said: “It’s not so much getting over it.

“What we’ve been able to do this week, with having more time to train, is get back to what we’ve been doing before when we were playing well.

“For the last four or five weeks, we haven’t been able to train properly, or get the intensity into our training, so that’s what we’ve concentrated on.

“We’ve got a great opportunity, we’re in a good position and that’s all we have to think about.”

Although the Tigers are 17th in the table, they have been on an impressive run to finish the term, losing only three of their last 10 games.

Their away form this season, though, has been poor, having only won four times on the road.