WHITEHAVEN will be seeking to earn a second victory in little over a month over York City Knights when they make the trip to the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Whitehaven knocked York out of the Betfred Challenge Cup in March after a comprehensive 38-12 victory at the LEL Arena.

Haven ran up an insurmountable 28-0 lead by half time to all but take the game away from the Knights at its midpoint.

That triumph earn the West Cumbrian a dream sixth round home tie with St Helens, the Betfred Super League champions of the past three seasons.

That clash ultimately proved a step too far for the Betfred Championship club, who fell to a 46-6 defeat to last year’s league and cup double winners, but they gained many admirers for getting the match scoreless for the first 20 minutes.

The loss to the Saints was part of a run of three straight reversals for Whitehaven following that win over York.

Sheffield Eagles sprung a huge upset to thrash Jonty Gorley’s side 44-6 away from home while Halifax Panthers late got the better of Whitehaven on a 46-24 scoreline.

That losing sequence came to an end though on Easter Monday in the Cumbrian derby with Workington Town.

The Championship’s bottom club, who have now lost all eight of their league matches to date, were edged out 22-14 in front of the Premier Sports cameras.

While Haven now visit York on the back of a win, they also enter with a poor away record.

Relegation-battling London Broncos are the only team they’ve beaten on the road - that coming on by a narrow 8-0 margin - thus far.

From the three other away trips, 136 points have been conceded (an average of over 45 points per match), the division’s second-worst record.

Whitehaven were arguably the highest achieving team in the Championship last year pound-for-pound in their sixth-placed finish.

Currently 11th, York could put an eight-point gap between the two clubs this weekend with victory this weekend, a sizeable margin even at this early stage.