YORK City Knights will not be primarily motivated by gaining revenge over Whitehaven this weekend and are instead focused on their own performances.
That was the view of head coach James Ford, whose side face Whitehaven for the first time since last month's crushing 38-12 Betfred Challenge Cup defeat on Sunday (3pm).
York trailed 28-0 at the end of a one-sided first half in West Cumbria and saw their cup run ended in emphatic fashion.
However, when asked if the Knights were seeking to put things right against Haven at the LNER Community Stadium, Ford replied: “Not really, no.
"It’ll be a different set of players on the field, it’s a different competition and a different location with different conditions.
“Whitehaven are a really good team in their own right. They’ve got some really strong ball carriers, a good kicking game and some individuals with threat.
“(Karl) Dixon and (Ryan) King on the left edge will take some handling.
“We’re pretty focused on us and improving week on week. Our priority is the league campaign and it always has been.”
The Knights make one change to their squad, with Barnard coming in for the injured Oakes.
Marsh, Brown, Glover, Ogden, O’Hagan, Matongo, Jubb, Teanby, Clarkson, Pauli, Thompson, Davis, Dixon, Stock, Kirmond, Harris, Harrison, Towse, Edwards, Porter, Barnard
