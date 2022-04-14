MAZIAR KOUHYAR has said that it was “hard to say no” to York City when the club approached him.

The Afghanistan international signed for York at the end of March from fellow Vanarama National League North play-off contenders Hereford and made his debut against Kettering Town earlier this month.

In City’s 2-2 draw with Chorley on Tuesday, Kouhyar notched his first assist in York colours, setting up Mitch Hancox to equalise for the Minstermen.

It is understood that Kouhyar, who has signed a contract until the end of the season, turned down multiple offers from other clubs in the division to sign for City.

When asked if it was a big decision to join York from Hereford, Kouhyar replied: “Definitely.

“I was enjoying my time at Hereford, but when a team as big as York come in for you, it’s hard to say no.

“They are full-time and I thought I could fit in really nicely with the squad here.”

York are still seeking to secure a play-off place this term and currently sit sixth, although they hold only a one-point gap inside the top seven.

Kouhyar said: “The squad and the quality that we have at the moment, I feel like promotion is very realistic and it’s something that we’re all pushing for.

“In the last couple of games, I’ve seen what we can do and the problems we can cause other teams.

“It is tight at the moment (in the table), but in the camp, everyone is so confident.

“Every game we’re raring to and the boys are just full of confidence and fighting for each other.”

Although he has appeared in three games for York so far, Kouhyar is yet to play at the LNER Community Stadium.

This will change when City face Spennymoor Town today (3pm) and the attacker is excited to make his home debut.

“Obviously, I’ve already been to the stadium and it’s amazing.” Kouhyar said.

“The pitch is really nice and the ground is all brand new.

“I’m buzzing to play there, to be fair.

“All of my family are coming down as well, I can’t wait.”

Manager John Askey has made several additions to the York City squad since taking the hot seat in November. Having only seen Kouhyar on the road thus far, the boss is relishing the opportunity to field the winger in front of the home fans.

“I thought against Brackley he did really well,” he said.

“The first half at Chorley, he struggled a bit, but then really came into it.

“He’s one who will excite the crowd and that’s what we want.”

A versatile player, Kouhyar has already been deployed in both central midfield and in the front three.

He has even previously played at left-back for his first professional club Walsall.

“I don’t really have an ideal position,” admitted Kouhyar.

“I’m good out wide but I can also do a good job in the middle as well, so I’m quite flexible in terms of that.

“As long as I’m playing, that’s all I care about.

“I want to be as big a part as I can for the team and get us promoted.”