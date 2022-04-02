JOHN Askey insists that his side have done themselves justice, despite the disappointment of York City’s Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final loss to Bromley.

The Minstermen fell to a 3-1 defeat at Hayes Lane on Saturday afternoon, after a brace from Michael Cheek and a late strike from James Abadi cancelled out Kurt Willoughby’s early opener.

Though they lost, the York manager had some positives to take from the game, with York performing especially well in the first half.

"When we played Dagenham, I didn’t think we played," said Askey. "I tried to emphasise, when we go out, go out and enjoy yourselves.

"We did ourselves justice and that’s what you see in training, you want to produce that in the games and we did to a certain extent.

"It just wasn’t the result we wanted."

Bromley progressed to what will be their second ever FA Trophy final after a strong second half performance.

"We probably should have been two or three up," said Askey, reflecting on the game.

"Obviously, they started to press us more and we’re disappointed with the goals we conceded, especially the first one and how that came about.

"The players have given everything they can.

"I thought we played some really good football and opened them up, but if you don’t take your chances then it gives them a chance."

Askey felt that the first half was one of the best showings City have had since he arrived at the club.

"It’s something we’ve been working on, especially with people out wide with the crosses coming in.

"It’s just disappointing that we didn’t have the final touch or final finish.

"We have to pick ourselves up, we’ve got a more important game, really, coming up on Tuesday."

Whilst such a loss must be disheartening, Askey maintained that the league should be and will be City’s priority with a game against Kettering Town coming up on Tuesday.

"It’s easy to lift myself because the most important thing is the league.

"Obviously, everyone wants to go to Wembley and we want the supporters to have gone and enjoyed it. The support today was fantastic, they really got behind the players.

Askey added: "It’s more disappointing for them than anything, but I think the league is the be all and end all, with the history of a club like York especially.

"Results have gone in our favour and we have to concentrate on ourselves now towards the end of the season."