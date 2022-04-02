YORK City’s Buildbase FA Trophy dreams came to an end as John Askey’s Minstermen fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bromley at Hayes Lane.

A brace from Michael Cheek and a late strike from James Alabi cancelled out Kurt Willoughby’s early opener to grant Bromley a trip to Wembley in what will be their second FA Trophy Final.

John Askey made two changes to the side that beat Leamington in mid-week with Clayton Donaldson and Kurt Willoughby taking the places of Lenell John-Lewis and Remi Longdon respectively.

Longdon dropped to the bench whilst John-Lewis was cup-tied, as were winger Jack McKay and new signing Maziar Kouhyar.

The game, which kicked off at the delayed time of 3.15pm to ensure all fans could safely enter the stadium, was one that York had the brightest start to.

A corner was won early on and from the dead ball, Paddy McLaughlin swung a cross into the box.

The initial danger was cleared as far as Kurt Willoughby and York’s number nine thundered an effort beyond Ellery Balcombe in the Bromley goal. Within two minutes, the Minstermen led.

Such jubilation was met with immediate concern as captain Matty Brown had hobbled to the sidelines during the celebrations.

Thankfully for City fans, the skipper was able to complete the game.

York very nearly doubled their lead mere minutes later through Willoughby again.

Michael Duckworth’s cross found Clayton Donaldson. The veteran attacker played it to Willoughby, but he was unable to keep his effort on target.

The first chance for the hosts came just after the 10th minute. Winger Ali Al-Hamadi did brilliantly on the left, which could be said for most of his moves in the first 45.

He was unable to produce a final ball though and could only put it out of play.

City certainly mellowed after their early goal, but their defence remained solid and their attack remained threatening when they roamed forward.

Much of York’s initial attacking work was done by Duckworth and Olly Dyson down the right hand side, which Bromley were unable to find an answer for.

Donaldson would come close again for City later in the half. He found himself with the ball at a tight angle and fizzed it across goal, but no York man was able to get a foot on what was a golden chance.

Matty Brown saw himself booked after around half an hour, clattering into Bromley’s star striker Michael Cheek. The resulting free-kick saw Jameson comfortably claim James Vennings cross.

Dyson continued his brilliant work down the right for York as the half progressed but it seemed that none of the Minstermen were able to find themselves on the end of chances that were being created.

Clayton Donaldson would have one of the half’s best chances in the 36th minute. He found himself running at Byron Webster and was able to nutmeg the Bromley skipper and skip past him.

He charged towards goal and broke into the box, but he could only muster a weak, toe-punted effort towards Balcombe, who easily claimed the ball.

Five minutes later, Bromley caused a scramble at the goalmouth from which Pete Jameson, somehow, was able to come away with the ball in his grasp, winning a free-kick in the process.

City went into the break a goal to the good, a fair reward for their efforts. Their attacking play looked promising and they could easily have been up by more than one goal. Perhaps they should have been.

Bromley came out firing for the second half. Louis Dennis, newly introduced from the bench, headed a brilliant Liam Trotter cross towards goal but was unable to hit the target.

Though Dennis’ effort did not trouble Jameson, it was an indication of how the half would go for York.

Bromley grew into the half as it went, seeking an equaliser as they did so.

The Ravens came incredibly close near the hour mark when Jameson failed to deal with a corner. The ball teetered on the line for what felt like an age before being cleared, finally, by the York defence.

Minutes later, Bromley played the ball through to Michael Cheek, splitting the York defence as they did so. Bromley’s top scorer couldn’t miss and just like that, it was 1-1.

This was a game played at a high pace and intensity throughout. The match remained level for much of the second half, but the draw would soon enough become uneven.

Louis Dennis did some brilliant work on the left wing just after the 80 minute mark. His cross found the head of Cheek who scored the second of his brace, heading beyond Pete Jameson.

York kept trying in the final 10 minutes of the game, firing balls forward in the hopes that someone could latch on to them.

Bromley held their shape defensively and feeding off of the roar of their home fans would go forward and score a third.

James Alabi was able to dance into the box and slotted his strike past Pete Jameson for his side's third and the games final goal of the game.

Jameson, 5, Duckworth, 5 (Longdon, N/A, 90), Kouogun, 6, Brown (C), 6, Barrow, 6, Wright, 7, McLaughlin, 7 (Sanders, 4, 77), Hancox, 6, Dyson, 6, Donaldson, 5, Willoughby, 6

Star Man: Paddy McLaughlin. Forever an option in attack and an anchor for the defence. He crossed the corner that created York’s goal and the Minstermen conceded twice further when he departed the pitch, his absence perhaps showing his value even more.

Referee: David Rock