JAMES FORD lauded opposite number Chris Thorman and believes the Workington Town boss will one day return to coaching in the Betfred Super League.
Thorman ended his playing career at York and made his steps as a coach with the Knights between 2010 and 2012.
Ford, now in charge at York, played alongside and was coached by Thorman and was full of praise for his former boss as the Knights and Workington do battle at Derwent Park on Sunday (2pm).
“Chris hasn’t got a traditional rugby league story,” said Ford.
“He’s from Newcastle which isn’t a traditional rugby league area and he’s come through and played Super League, NRL and for England, which is a unique story itself.
“On top of that, he’s become a coach, coaching at York and then at Huddersfield where he was caretaker coach of a Super League team, so he should be really proud of his journey.
“I’m sure one day he’ll be back there and I’m sure he’ll be hoping that’s with Workington.”
York squad: Marsh, Brown, Glover, Ogden, O'Hagan, Matongo, Jubb, Teanby, Clarkson, Pauli, Thompson, Davis, Dixon, Stock, Kirmond, Harris, Brining, Towse, Ward, Edwards, Porter
