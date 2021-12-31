A FORMER York rugby league player is set for his first match at a major event for a wrestling company this weekend.
Luke Menzies, who had a loan spell with York City Knights in 2015, is set to make his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) pay-per-view debut tomorrow.
Competing under the character name Ridge Holland, he will join forces with Sheamus as they face Cesaro and Ricochet in a tag team match.
The bone-crunching battle will take place at the WWE's Day 1 event on New Year's Day. It will be held on the event's kick-off show, a preview ahead of the full show.
Since joining Friday Night Smackdown in October, Menzies has teamed up with fellow wrestler Sheamus on the show. He has also beaten fellow superstar Cesaro in a high-profile match shown on TV earlier this month.
Get ready for a scrap on the #WWEDay1 Kickoff this Saturday!@WWESheamus & @RidgeWWE team up to take on @WWECesaro & @KingRicochet. https://t.co/VCeVFnoffE— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2021
Born in Liversedge, near Bradford, Menzies wears a flat cap to the ring, calls himself the Bother Causer and uses Northern Grit as a hashtag on social media.
He was moved to WWE’s weekly Friday Night Smackdown programme as part of their draft last October.
Menzies had been making a name for himself on the WWE’s NXT show, but following a lengthy spell out injured this year is now making waves on Smackdown.
During his rugby league career, Menzies also played as a prop for clubs including Batley Bulldogs, Hunslet and Toronto Wolfpack between 2007 and 2017.
