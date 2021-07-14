IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five sports pictures from the past.
Pictured above, in 1971, are players from the Acomb Lawn Tennis Club.
Left to right: Barbara Clayton, Ernie Docwra, Gwen Nairn, Howard Pallister, Margaret Hulbert and Eric White.
Next up...
FULFORD LAWN TENNIS CLUB 1971: Pictured, from the left: Peter Maynard, Jean Cross, Don Morgetroyd, Christine Garner, Gordon Hubble and Joan Loadman.
LAYERTHORPE BOWLING CLUB 1971: Playing in the Fellowship Cup final, Layerthorpe Bowling Club, pictured here in 1971.
RYEDALE PRIMARY SCHOOL 1971: Pictured, competitors in the Ryedale Primary Schools’ Athletic Association sports day at Ryedale School.
YORK CITY BOWLING CLUB 1971: Above, the York City Bowling Club team pictured after taking on Layerthorpe on the Scarcroft green.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.