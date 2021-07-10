ENGLAND has some PURRFECT football fans - Mo Lightowler's footie-mad moggies!
Mo has been watching England's matches with her furry friends at home in Acomb.
She send us this photo of three of her seven cats avidly watching every kick of the ball during Wednesday's semi-final clash against Denmark, which England won 2-1 to secure a spot in Sunday's final.
Mo said: "My cats love watching anything with a moving ball."
What about the other four cats? "They were in another room - they were Danish supporters!" she joked.
Mo, who runs Moggy Mo's Cat Care and "cat sits" for 120 clients in York, said she was already looking forward to Sunday night's final against Italy with her pets.
And her score prediction: "2-1, to England!"
That would be purrfect!
How are you preparing for the final? Are your pets getting patriotic too? Get in touch and send us photos via the Send Now button...
