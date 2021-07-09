Schools and workplaces have been told they will be allowed to open later than usual on Monday, the morning after England’s Euro 2020 clash with Italy.

Boris Johnson confirmed the decision with fans across the country expected to be nursing hangovers.

It comes as the Prime Minister faces increasing pressure to declare an emergency bank holiday of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions can pull off a historic victory.

The spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: “We would want businesses who feel able to consider it if they can.”

TUC boss Frances O’Grady said: “Bosses should talk to staff and try to let people who want to watch games do so — either at work, or at home — and claim back working time afterwards.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The team has brought an enormous amount of joy to the country after a very difficult year.

“Consumer confidence is important to our country and our economy because we are a consumption driven economy. The football just adds to it.

“Consumer confidence has already returned to pre-crisis levels. And things that make us feel good are good for the economy.”

The nation will be at a standstill as the Three Lions attempt to finally add to the World Cup triumph of 1966.

England’s first ever European Championship final is the reward for years of progress and a month to cherish in these challenging, divided times.

After topping Group D, finally beating old foes Germany and swatting aside Ukraine, Harry Kane saw off Denmark 2-1 in extra time to finally end their semi-final hoodoo.

The final will kick off at 8pm meaning if the game was to go to extra-time and penalties the game could go on until nearly 11pm.

Then if England were to win, there would also be a trophy ceremony making it an even later night for those who have to be up for school or work the following morning.