Boris Johnson has refused to rule out an 'emergency Bank Holiday' if England win Euro 2020 on Sunday night.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions progressed to their first final since 1966 when they beat Denmark on Wednesday night after extra time.

England will face Italy at Wembley Stadium who beat Spain on Tuesday via a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for fans, kick off is not until 8pm on Sunday night which could make work difficult if England were to win.

Earlier this week the government confirmed pubs will be able to stay open later if England were to progress to the final stage of the tournament

The Prime Minister is now facing pressure to consider a one-off Bank Holiday Monday in the UK to mark what would be a historic occasion.

The Prime Minister has reportedly refused to rule out the idea of a day off for the country, according to Sky Sports.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I don't want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday's match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.

"We will hopefully, when England go on to win, then go on to set out our plans."

It comes as a government source told the i that a full capacity 90,000-strong Wembley “cannot be ruled out” if England were to reach the final.

A Government adviser told the newspaper that while there were “big issues to overcome”, a full capacity stadium could not be ruled out.

They added: “It’s by no means certain Wembley will be full for the final, but there’s a growing feeling that this could be a moment we cannot let pass. It cannot be rule out.

“There’s also those who believe if Wimbledon can have capacity crowds and no social distancing, then why can’t Wembley if England are in the final.”

There is further speculation over whether Gareth Southgate will be knighted if he was to lead the national side to glory.