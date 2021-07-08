Boris Johnson has said there are currently no plans to increase the capacity for England’s Euro 2020 final clash with Italy on Sunday night.

The nation will be at a standstill as the Three Lions attempt to finally add to the World Cup triumph of 1966.

England’s first ever European Championship final is the reward for years of progress and a month to cherish in these challenging, divided times.

After topping Group D, finally beating old foes Germany and swatting aside Ukraine, Harry Kane saw off Denmark 2-1 in extra time to finally end their semi-final hoodoo.

There were 40,000 inside Wembley to roar on Gareth Southgate’s men when they beat Germany 2-0.

The capacity was then increased to 60,000 for last night’s semi-final win over Denmark.

The increase in capacity had given fans hope that there may still be more tickets available ahead of the final this weekend.

It is the hottest ticket in town, with some tickets being sold for as much as £20,000 for a pair.

However, it looks unlikely that we will see a full capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “There are no plans to extend the capacity”

The Prime Minister was full of praise for Gareth Southgate who has done an “absolutely outstanding job” in leading the men’s national side.

The final whistle sparked pandemonium in the ground and across the nation as dreams of football coming home edged closer to reality.

Asked if he could learn from the England manager’s leadership style and if it could soon be Sir Gareth, Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “I obviously wouldn’t want to anticipate anything that the honours people may decide.

“But clearly I think Gareth Southgate has done an absolutely outstanding job.

“What seems so amazing to me is how he varies it, he mixes it up, and plays a different series of options depending on the match in question.”