The government is considering a bonus Bank Holiday Monday if England win Euro 2020 on Sunday night, according to reports.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions progressed to their first final since 1966 when they beat Denmark on Wednesday night after extra time.

England will face Italy at Wembley Stadium who beat Spain on Tuesday via a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for fans, kick off is not until 8pm on Sunday night which could make work difficult if England were to win.

Earlier this week the government confirmed pubs will be able to stay open later if England were to progress to the final stage of the tournament.

And with England now in the final, looking to win the European Championship for the very first time, there are reports from POLITICO that the government are considering an extra Bank Holiday if England win.

It comes as a government source told the i that a full capacity 90,000-strong Wembley “cannot be ruled out” if England were to reach the final.

A Government adviser told the newspaper that while there were “big issues to overcome”, a full capacity stadium could not be ruled out.

They added: “It’s by no means certain Wembley will be full for the final, but there’s a growing feeling that this could be a moment we cannot let pass. It cannot be rule out.

“There’s also those who believe if Wimbledon can have capacity crowds and no social distancing, then why can’t Wembley if England are in the final.”

There is further speculation over whether Gareth Southgate will be knighted if he was to lead the national side to glory.