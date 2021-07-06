Downing Street has announced pubs in England will be permitted to open later on Sunday to prepare for the possibility of the Euro 2020 final going to extra time and penalties.

Pubs across the country will be able to open until the later time of 11:15 with England one of the remaining four teams still in contention for a place in the final.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

Just three games remain in this summer's Euro 2020 tournament with all three games to take place at Wembley Stadium in London this week.

Both semi-final fixtures, starting with Italy vs Spain on Tuesday night will be played at England’s national stadium.

England will then face Denmark on Wednesday night as they look to reach their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

On Saturday, the Three Lions secured their spot in the semi-finals with an emphatic 4-0 win against Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate believes England’s recent semi-final experience means they go into Wednesday’s last-four clash with Denmark better prepared than at previous tournaments.

The Three Lions are bidding to reach a first major tournament final since 1966, having fallen just short at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they lost in the semis.

Southgate told BBC Sport: We are better prepared for this semi-final in that we’ve lived it before. We’ve had another two semi-finals prior to this one.

“And although that doesn’t determine winning or losing a game of football, there are a lot of factors that we are aware of and we have dealt with before that help you to prepare in a better way.”

He added: “The opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for our fans, our nation, is a very special one that you have when you play with England.

“England matches are events that bring families together, that bring communities together, and they are matches that you remember where you were.

“Some of the nicest messages you get are that people appreciate how the players have been – that they feel they can connect with them – they should be very proud of that.”