Football fans hoping to get their hands on a semi-final ticket ahead of England’s clash with Denmark on Wednesday night are being warned over fears of online scammers.

Just three games remain in this summer's Euro 2020 tournament with all three games to take place at Wembley Stadium in London this week.

Both semi-final fixtures, starting with Italy vs Spain on Tuesday night will be played at England’s national stadium.

On Saturday the Three Lions secured their spot spot in the semi-finals with an emphatic 4-0 win against Ukraine.

With England once again reaching the final four of a major international tournament, appetite for tickets is higher than ever.

While all matches will be shown on either BBC or ITV, dedicated fans will want to get their hands on a ticket to see Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions two games away from glory.

However, with reduced capacity amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tickets are harder to come by, with demand going through the roof.

With official tickets sold out, thousands of tickets are being sold online sparking concerns that fans could be left out of pocket.

Which? consumer rights expert Adam French issued an urgent warning to fans via The Times.

He said: "We're seeing a number of websites and secondary ticket sellers offering tickets for sale.

"But there's no guarantee they will get their tickets or entry to the match if they buy from an unofficial seller and they could be left seriously out of pocket.

"Anyone who isn't lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket through the official website might be better off enjoying the game in a fan zone or with friends and family."

Gareth Southgate believes England’s recent semi-final experience means they go into Wednesday’s last-four clash with Denmark better prepared than at previous tournaments.

The Three Lions are bidding to reach a first major tournament final since 1966, having fallen just short at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they lost in the semis.

Southgate told BBC Sport: We are better prepared for this semi-final in that we’ve lived it before. We’ve had another two semi-finals prior to this one.

“And although that doesn’t determine winning or losing a game of football, there are a lot of factors that we are aware of and we have dealt with before that help you to prepare in a better way.”

He added: “The opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for our fans, our nation, is a very special one that you have when you play with England.

“England matches are events that bring families together, that bring communities together, and they are matches that you remember where you were.

“Some of the nicest messages you get are that people appreciate how the players have been – that they feel they can connect with them – they should be very proud of that.”