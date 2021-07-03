To help fans celebrate tonight’s quarter final clash with Ukraine, McDonald’s is knocking 25% off it’s entire menu.

Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad all trained on the eve of England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

The reward for Tuesday’s 2-0 last-16 win against Germany at Wembley is Saturday’s clash against Andriy Shevchenko’s side in Rome.

The Three Lions flew out to Italy on Friday afternoon following a training session at their St George’s Park base.

Ahead of the crunch clash football fans will be able to enjoy a discount on every menu item making mealtimes one less thing to worry about as the nerves start to take hold.

McDonald’s has seen red and sent 25% off its prices. A quarter-off for the quarter finalists. Who knows what will happen if England get to the final four?

So, just in case you needed any more reasons to support the Three Lions, McDonald’s has given you another.

The offer is available nationwide and exclusively on the My McDonald’s app, simply download it here to get access to this deal and more delicious discounts.

When eating in-restaurant, customers can use the app to have their food delivered directly to them whether dining inside or out.

Drive-thru customers can also use Click & Serve for seamless, contact-free ordering. Simply place your order via the app, arrive at your local restaurant and have your food freshly made and brought out to your car.