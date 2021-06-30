A SPORTS bar in a residential area of York is limiting numbers for Saturday's England match to stay on side with neighbours.
Haxby Sports Bar which has four large screens said it had taken the decision to limit capacity as 'a sensible measure' following England's 'brilliant' victory over Germany on Tuesday.
To keep a lid on any noise and disruption to local residents, the bar will only be open to members for the game on Saturday.
The Sports Bar will only be open to members who are being asked to take along their card and sign in on entry.
A spokesman from the bar which is part of Haxby Sports and Social Club told The Press that people had been well behaved while on the premises and enjoying themselves.
"After the match as they left, some people were raucous and as we are in a residential area we want to keep good relations with our neighbours," he added.
