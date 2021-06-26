IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five sports images from the past.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?

Pictured above, June 1971, members of the Cliffe (near Selby) County Primary School team after winning the Britton trophy for the seventh time.

Next up...

York Press: BOOTHAM SCHOOL TENNIS TEAM 1971

BOOTHAM SCHOOL TENNIS TEAM 1971: Pictured, from left: Peter Hunt (captain), Ian Goulty, Oliver Scott, David Walker, Anthony Haller and James McKendrick.

York Press: ENGLISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION 1971

ENGLISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION 1971: Pictured above, from the left: Peter Vasey, Wilf Marsh, Alderman A J Hardcastle, Leslie Smith, Ken Harrison, and Len Massam.

York Press: THORP ARCH CRICKET TEAM 1971

THORP ARCH CRICKET TEAM 1971: From the left: M W Skinner, J Reynolds, I Pickles, R Latester, M Marsh (captain), D C Searle, D Shann, P Brown and B Shann. Other players, not in picture, were D Hackford and J Hurley.

York Press: YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE CRICKET TEAM 1971

YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE CRICKET TEAM 1971: From the left: C W Lewis, G Lone, K Spivey, D Mortimer, T Adams, J Ridley, J Sinclair (captain), P Aldous, R Stather, H Lewis, J Bamforth, K Marshall and J Stather.

