THE ashes of as many as seven York City fans were located during an emotional dig at Bootham Crescent last week.

Archaeologist Jason Wood, who led the dig, said there had been 'six definites' and one 'likely'.

Relatives of fans whose ashes had been buried at the ground were among the volunteers who joined archaeologists for the three-day dig last week.

Mr Wood admitted the search had been intense - and moving. At one point the sister of a fan whose ashes were buried beneath the home goalmouth was with him when they found the remains of her relative. "It was an emotional moment."

York City football club has co-ordinated the search for the fans' ashes so that, with relatives' permission, they can be re-interred in the memorial garden which will form part of a Bootham Crescent legacy area at the former ground once it has been redeveloped by Persimmon.

Before the ashes can be moved, a licence will be needed from the Ministry of Justice.

York City's stadium development director Ian McAndrew said relatives of 14 fans whose ashes had been interred at the ground came forward in response to appeals, some of which were carried in this newspaper.

Without written records, locating the ashes has relied upon photographs, and relatives' memories. Many - but not all - of the fans were buried near or beneath the goal at the home supporters' end.

Mr McAndrew admitted that with the ashes of only seven fans located so far, there were still several to be found.

There would be a second dig, he said - because the club was determined to find as many of the ashes as possible. “These are our fans,” he said. “They were part of the York City family. When these ashes or caskets were put in the ground, the expectation would have been that they were there forever. But these fans still belong to Bootham Crescent - or rather, Bootham Crescent still belongs to them.”

He added that any other relatives whose loved ones' ashes had been buried at the ground, and who had not yet come forward, should contact the club at enquiries@yorkcityfootballclub.co.uk