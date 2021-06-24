EURO 2020 excitement will reach fever pitch on Tuesday when England take on Germany in their round-of-16 tie at Wembley.
Fans will be hoping that Gareth Southgate's team can make amends for 25 years of hurt after Germany booted England out of EURO 96 in a penalty shoot-out at the semi-final stage.
No-one needs a reminder of that pain more than manager Southgate who missed the vital penalty that ended a nation's dreams of reaching the final.
Instead fans will be hoping for a repeat of 1966 magic when England beat the then West Germany in the World Cup final.
So will it be tears of joy or despair when England take on Germany at 5pm in five days' time?
Let us know what you think - and share your memories of watching England V Germany in the past.
Were you at the games in 1996 - or 1966?
Or are you a divided household - half German, half English?
We'd love to hear from you.
Also, tell us where you are watching the match - and if you have decorated your home, car, or face (!) - send us photos.
