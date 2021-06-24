The BBC and ITV have confirmed their broadcast selection for the round of 16 stage of Euro 2020.

The final fixtures were confirmed last night after a dramatic night in Group F saw France, Germany and Portugal progress.

Wales will kick start the knockout stages when they face Denmark on Saturday at 5pm while Italy will face Austria at 8pm.

Surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales are threatening a repeat after negotiating their way through a testing Group A and a punishing travel schedule which has taken them from Baku to Rome and now Amsterdam.

Robert Page’s men face a Denmark side which has coped admirably with the emotional trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest in their opening fixture, buoyed by a tide of support both at home and from the football family in general.

In the circumstances, Gareth Bale and his team-mates may be considered underdogs – just as they were before they dumped Belgium out of the tournament five years ago.

On Sunday, Netherlands will face Czech Republic before Belgium clash with Portugal where Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to break yet another record.

One of the game’s finest ever players equalled the goalscoring record in men’s international football as his brace in Portugal’s Euro 2020 draw with France took him to 109 goals.

Croatia and Spain will go head-to-head on Monday evening while tournament favourites France will face Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest.

The final round of knockout stages take place on Tuesday, June 29 where England will welcome old rivals Germany to Wembley Stadium where the winner looks set to have a favourable route to the final.

Germany will head to Wembley for the latest chapter in one of international football’s biggest rivalries.

From the Geoff Hurst hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup final victory to the Gerd Muller strike which ended their reign four years later and the Frank Lampard goal-that-never-was in South Africa in 2010, the fixture has rarely been uneventful – as Gareth Southgate knows only too well.

The England manager had his penalty saved in the shoot-out against Germany at Wembley which ended England’s Euro 96 dreams at the semi-final stage. Revenge would be sweet.

Sweden and Ukraine will round-up the round of 16 when they play at 8pm.

Here is the full TV schedule for the Euro 2020 Round of 16:

Saturday, June 26

Wales V Denmark – BBC One and BBC iPlayer, 5.00pm

Italy V Austria – BBC One and BBC iPlayer, 8.00pm

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands V Czech Republic – ITV, 5.00pm

Belgium V Portugal – ITV, 8.00pm

Monday, June 28

Spain V Croatia - ITV, 5.00pm

France V Switzerland, ITV 8.00pm

Tuesday, June 29

England V Germany - BBC One and BBC iPlayer, 5.00pm

Ukraine V Sweden - BBC One and BBC iPlayer, 8.00pm