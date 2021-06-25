IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five Crime Prevention Cup teams from the 90s.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above, April 1994, Huby School. Trying out their new kit for the first time are, back left to right: Tom Wadsworth, Martin Durrant, Chris Redsull, Matthew Smith, James Walker, Jonathan Durrant and Sam Wadsworth. At the front, Lee Brogan.
Next up...
BISHOPTHORPE 1992: Back row, from the left: Mark Cole, Olof Williamson, David Fawcett, Adam Wileman. Front: Chris Hall, Alistair Chalk, Andrew Green, John Lohan.
DUNNINGTON 1994: Back row, from the left: Richard Hall, Steven Martin, Daniel Andrews, Jonathan Papas, Robert Hart. Front row: James Windsor, Michael Robel, Andrew Thornham, Oliver Langbotham, Steven Ackroyd.
HUBY 1994: Back row, from the left: Sam Wadsworth, Matthew Smith, Chris Redsull, Martin Durrant. Front row: Jonathon Durrant, Lee Brogan, Tom Wadsworth.
SCARCROFT 1993: Back row, from the Left: James Anderson, Julian Wild, Jake Barr, Kenneth Jarman. Front row: Lee Thorp, Jak Boston, Alex Taylor, Garreth Watkins.
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories