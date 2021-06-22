ON Friday morning, April 10, 1961, a party of 20 from Skelton football club caught the train for a weekend in London to watch England play Scotland at Wembley.
Most had not visited London before. We did the usual tourist things, looked in on the House of Commons (not much happening on a Friday afternoon) and visited the market at Petticoat Lane. On a sunny afternoon we watched England beat Scotland 9-3.
Looking at England’s goalless draw against Scotland last Friday I recognise that although the present players are more skilful at keeping possession and passing back to their own goalkeeper, they are useless at scoring goals. Perhaps they can find time to look at a film of the 1961 game to see how it is done before they take on the Czechs this evening?
Bill Heppell, Dringhouses, York