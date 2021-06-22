IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.
Pictured above, York Railway Institute and their 1990 line-up.
Back: Nigel Rhodes, Graham Ward, Fraser MacDonald, Mark Pemberton, Nigel Exton, Gary Atkinson, Ian Nendick, Martin Myers, Steve Alford. Front: David Perry, Paul Pemberton, Steve Gothard, Paul Clamp, Nicky Clarke, Chris Rhodes.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE 1991: Back: Mick Lock, Fraser MacDonald, Mark Pemberton, Mark Howlett, Ian Herendi, Gary Atkinson, Mark Bond, Nigel Rhodes. Front: Lol Davitt, John Verity, Martin Myers, Paul Pemberton, Steve Gothard, Guy Ulliott, Graham Ward.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE 1992: Back: Mal Sharpley, Dave Knox, Gary Kitson, Mark Alexander, Lee Rowan, Dave Gray, Mike Lock, Steve Thornton. Front: Darren Sheppeard, Stephen Burnett, Danny Cocker, Robert Stuart, Steve Jackson, John Woodhouse, Andy Lawson, Alan Ellis.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE 1993: Back: Steve Thornton, Andy Elsom, Gary Kitson, Dave Nelson, Mark Howlett, Mark Pemberton, Lee Rowan, Darren Sheppeard. Front: Lee Knaggs, Alan Ellis, Dave Hyde, Danny Cocker, Ian Waddington, Jim Inman.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE 1996: Back: John Thornton, John Crake, Jamie Staniforth, Lee Knaggs, Neil Rankieller, Steve Dyson, Steve Dagnell, Lee Tutill, Joe Ellis. Front: Andy Pears, Paul Adamson, Garry Young, Mark Coxon, Alan Ellis, James Luck and Steve Ward.
