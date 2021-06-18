ENGLAND fans faced a frustrating evening at pubs and bars across York as the country drew 0-0 with Scotland in the European Championship.
Scores of supporters watched the Wembley match on a big screen in the beer garden at the Red Lion in Merchantgate.
They could have had an early goal to celebrate when John Stones headed against a post but Scotland would have scored later on but for a great save by Jordan Pickford and a goal-line clearance by Reece James.
England were sluggish and left the field to jeering from their supporters, while Scotland won an ovation from their fans.
However, England could still win Group D in their final game by beating the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Croatia and have four points, like England, but with a better goal difference, while Scotland and Croatia have one point each.
