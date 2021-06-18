IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.
Pictured above, April 1993, York Railway Institute's under-14 team celebrating their victory over Rowntree at Bootham Crescent.
Next up...
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE U11s 1990 TEAM: Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in this 1990 team line-up?
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE 1991 JUNIOR TEAMS: Pictured, the three York RI junior soccer sides leading their respective leagues at under-12 and under-13 levels.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE U12s 1991 TEAM: Back, from the left: B Render, I Tailby, C Rowan, J Bamford, J Irvine, M Heels, P Render, P Mercer, M Bamford. Front row: M Alford, C Rayners, S Stone, S Lee (captain), W Flannery, G Dickenson.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE U13s 1991 TEAM: Back: Terry Hewitson, Gareth Bolderson, Trevor Scott, Paul Bramwell, Carl Pallister, Jamie Hardy, David Ruttled, Henry Haystead, Steve Bell. Front: James Hewitson, Gareth Rhodes, Joe Deppa, captain ?, James Bell and Andy Bramwell.
