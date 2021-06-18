EVERY football fan in York will remember where they were when Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne scored his memorable goal that sealed the fate of the historic Scotland v England tie at Euro 96.

Martin Wilson will never forget that day - Saturday June 15, 1996 - he was at Wembley to witness history in the making.

Martin, 55, from Pocklington, said: "I was at the match with my brother Michael.

"It was one of the most brilliant and memorable days of my life.

"It was a scorching hot afternoon at the old Wembley.

"We were behind the goal where Scotland's Gary McAllister fluffed his penalty and within a minute the ball was down the other end for Gascoigne to score his wonder goal.

"The stadium erupted - the most amazing atmosphere and elation.

"The Scots fans silenced, their over-confident pre-match predictions in tatters. The same again Friday will do nicely!"

Gazza celebrates his winning goal in the Euro 96 England v Scotland match

Martin said the atmosphere at Wembley that day was unforgettable. "At the end of the match everyone was singing the Baddiel and Skinner song - Football's Coming Home. It was the first time fans had sung it at the end of a match - and it has carried on since at every tournament."

Martin has treasured his ticket and programme from the day. The programme lists the two national squads - sporting heroes from the past.

In the Scottish team was Rangers heroes Ally McCoist, Stuart McCall, Andy Goram and Gordon Durie - with Leeds United star McAllister too.

The England Euro 96 squad was crammed with legendary players - besides Gazza, there was Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Stuart Pearce, Paul Ince, Tony Adams, Teddy Sherringham, Jamie Redknapp, Sol Campbell and a certain Gareth Southgate, current England manager.

Following England's 2-0 victory against the Scots 25 years ago, the team made it all the way to the semi-final, where they fell to Germany in a penalty shoot-out, Southgate missing that crucial final shot.

Tonight, Martin will be watching again, this time surrounded by his family and cocker spaniel Crumble.

And the score?

"I predict England 3 - 0 Scotland. Scotland will play well - they always put in more effort against England. It will be a hard game and it won't be easy. But England will win."

