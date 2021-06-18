EVERY football fan in York will remember where they were when Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne scored his memorable goal that sealed the fate of the historic Scotland v England tie at Euro 96.
Martin Wilson will never forget that day - Saturday June 15, 1996 - he was at Wembley to witness history in the making.
Martin, 55, from Pocklington, said: "I was at the match with my brother Michael.
"It was one of the most brilliant and memorable days of my life.
"It was a scorching hot afternoon at the old Wembley.
"We were behind the goal where Scotland's Gary McAllister fluffed his penalty and within a minute the ball was down the other end for Gascoigne to score his wonder goal.
"The stadium erupted - the most amazing atmosphere and elation.
"The Scots fans silenced, their over-confident pre-match predictions in tatters. The same again Friday will do nicely!"
Martin said the atmosphere at Wembley that day was unforgettable. "At the end of the match everyone was singing the Baddiel and Skinner song - Football's Coming Home. It was the first time fans had sung it at the end of a match - and it has carried on since at every tournament."
Martin has treasured his ticket and programme from the day. The programme lists the two national squads - sporting heroes from the past.
In the Scottish team was Rangers heroes Ally McCoist, Stuart McCall, Andy Goram and Gordon Durie - with Leeds United star McAllister too.
The England Euro 96 squad was crammed with legendary players - besides Gazza, there was Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Stuart Pearce, Paul Ince, Tony Adams, Teddy Sherringham, Jamie Redknapp, Sol Campbell and a certain Gareth Southgate, current England manager.
Following England's 2-0 victory against the Scots 25 years ago, the team made it all the way to the semi-final, where they fell to Germany in a penalty shoot-out, Southgate missing that crucial final shot.
Tonight, Martin will be watching again, this time surrounded by his family and cocker spaniel Crumble.
And the score?
"I predict England 3 - 0 Scotland. Scotland will play well - they always put in more effort against England. It will be a hard game and it won't be easy. But England will win."
