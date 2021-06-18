IF England need another mascot for tonight's giant clash against Scotland in the Euros they need look no further than Reg - the Yorkshire Terrier from York.

Reg and his master Benny Elcock are shaping up to be two of England's biggest fans for Euro 2020.

Not only has Benny decked out the front of his house in Clifton with England flags - he and Reg are wearing team colours too.

Benny, 59, and partner Diane Greenwood have covered the front of their home in the north of York with wall-to-wall flags of St George.

It's white and red for as far as the eye can see!

Football-mad Everton fan Benny said: "I do this for every Euros and World Cup."

He will be wearing his new England Euro 2020 shirt for the big game tonight - while Reg will be in an England top too.

Benny admits to being a bit nervous ahead of the match, which kicks off at 8pm in Wembley Stadium.

He remembers the last time the two home nations met at Wembley for Euro 96. England won 2-0 with a memorable goal from Paul Gascoigne.

Can Southgate's lads do it again - and go all the way this time?

"We've got a hell of a chance," says Benny. "We are playing every match at home! But we always seem to get close and fail at the last hurdle."

But not tonight - Benny is predicting a 3-1 win for England.

"It will be a big game - Scotland play well, but they don't score enough. But owt can happen - they have more passion than us. The Scots fans will be ripping London apart!"

