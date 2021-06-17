IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.
Above, Mr T S Dixon, chairman of the Selby and District Football League, is pictured here in 1974 presenting the League Challenge Cup to Tony Ferguson, captain of Selby B.R.S.A. Football Club, who had defeated Selby Olympia in the final, 4-1.
Next up...
ST JOHN’S COLLEGE FC 1984: Back row, from the left: M Bowden, M Bray, K Goodwin, J Whiteley, I Simmons, P Smith, S Cox, P Hewittson. Front row: D Platt, A Jackson, R Bradford, R Gwyther, M Harrison.
ST JOHN’S COLLEGE APRIL 1984: Back row, from the left: T Outhart, G Smith, K Grainger, I Simon, A Jackson, M Bray. Front row: R Bradford, M Bowen, R Gwyther, K Goodwin, S Cox.
ST JOHN’S COLLEGE MAY 1984: St John’s College team captain, Graham Smith, is pictured above, with the York and District Football League Senior Cup.
SLINGSBY FC 1991: Back row, from the left: C Brook, I Ward, J Rushworth, P Swindell, A Bingham, N Ward, W Marshall. Front row: J Ellis, S Bainbridge, D Brooks, M Taylor, C Lund and T Bainbridge.
