ENGLAND v Scotland is one of the longest and keenest rivalries in football.

Like me, there are lots of Scots and Scotland fans living in York - we want to hear from divided households and how you plan to watch the big match on Friday. And who you think will win!

Needless to say, there is more than a chance to qualify for the next round of the Euros resting on Friday's result - national pride is at stake too.

It is 25 years since both national sides met in the Euro championships - when England beat Scotland 2-0 at Wembley at Euro 96.

For many fans, Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne's winning goal has gone down in history as one of the best.

Gazza celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Scotland in Euro 96

I remember standing in a bar in Cornwall watching the match - one of two Scots huddled at the far reaches of the bar while England fans crowded round the big screen.

After going down 1-0, I thought we were still in with a chance - but Gazza's magnificence put paid to that, and our dreams of going any further in the tournament.

On Monday, I ended up watching Scotland's opener against the Czech Republic by myself. Which was probably just as well given the 2-0 defeat - nothing very much to celebrate.

On Friday, I will be watching with my Yorkshire husband. He will be supporting England - but won't crow too much if history repeats itself and Scotland are beaten once more.

I can't promise to be as generous if Scotland pull off a result - you will probably hear my roar in Edinburgh!

Are you a divided household? Who are you rooting for in the Scotland v England match. And what do you think the score will be? And what do you remember about THAT game back at Euro 96? Share your stories and photos via the Send Now button below.