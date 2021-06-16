IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five team pictures submitted by our readers.
Pictured above, during the 1970s, is Dunnington's 1st and 2nd cricket teams. Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in this submitted photo?
Next up...
KIRKBYMOORSIDE BOWLING CLUB HOVINGHAM LEAGUE WINNERS 1992: Back row, from the left: G Robbins, E Shaw, W Proud, W Bulmer, D Watson. Centre: J W Ward, J Johns, J A Ward, H Atkinson, D Glensor, M Poole, A Young, N Shields. Front: W Hodgson, P Hildreth, W Dobson, J Warriner (captain), H Sanders (vice-captain), M Richardson, G Cousins.
ROWNTREE FC 1ST TEAM 1976: Back row, from the left: Eddie Stubbs, Jimmy Hodgson, John Reynolds, Kevin Huddart, Pete Edwards, Henry Brittain. Front row: Ray Daker, Chris Burr, Steve Daker, John Dixon, Micky Thornton.
THORNTON DALE-GERAVIS CUP PLAYERS 2018: Pictured, C Gibbons, D Muncey, P Standing, I Myers, D Milner, R Dean, M Kirby, S Myers, M Dunning, H Standring, J Gibbons, A Graves.
TERRINGTON 2019: From, left to right: Malcolm Dufton, Nigel Boatman, David Facer, Steve Mullenger, Dave Gaskell, Elaine Gathercole, John Bradshaw, Dave Stockdale, June Bradshaw, Ed Gathercole, Keith Warner and Mick Jay.
