YORK'S England fans have been well behaved following the national side's 1-0 victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener, police say.
Fans gathered at pubs across the city centre - and at Spark:York - to watch the match on big screens.
But the atmosphere throughout the match and afterwards remained cheerful and good humoured, says North Yorkshire Police's silver commander on the day, Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham.
"As you would expect, there have been a few groups in the pubs. But everybody has been relatively well-behaved, just enjoying the game," she said.
Police had extra officers on duty around the time of today's game - and had warned beforehand that fans should behave sensibly, and continue to observe appropriate social distancing.
But by 7.30pm this evening, Chief Inspector Bloxham said there had been little or no bad behaviour.
"Everybody has got work tomorrow!" she said.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment