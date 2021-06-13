North Yorkshire Police have put out a reminder to football fans to watch today's game between England and Croatia responsibly.
In a post on Facebook at midday, police said:
"It's coming home... We hope today’s game kicks off to a good start and can be enjoyed by all!
"If you are watching the game today, here's some top tips to remember:
- Respect your health and remember to include some non-alcoholic drinks.
- Respect your surroundings and pick up your litter.
- Respect others by not getting involved in anti-social behaviour.
- Respect diversity – inciting hate is a hate crime.
"And remember, the rule of 6 or two households indoors and a maximum of 30 people outdoors is still in place.
"Don’t drop the ball and enjoy the Euros responsibly."