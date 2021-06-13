GARETH Southgate's men will be relieved.

The people of York have faith in them - and believe they WILL win their opening Euro 2020 group game against Croatia (the side that beat them in the semi final of the World Cup three years ago) at Wembley this afternoon.

It was hardly an overwhelming endorsement, however. Just 55 per cent of Press readers who have voted so far in a snap poll on our Facebook page believe England will start their Euro 2020 campaign with a win. A sizeable 45 per cent think they won't...

Asked whether (and where) they would be watching the game, readers gave a mixed response.

"Thru my fingers, behind the sofa, the usual anxiety giving formats," posted James Walter Denning.

"In the comfort of my own home," added Kerry Ann.

"A pub in Austin, Texas," said Roy Myers, demonstrating the international reach of both football and The Press. "At home in Macau with the commentary in Cantonese!" added Jeremy Walker, going one better.

For those hoping to watch the game communally a little closer to home, a host of city centre pubs and venues such as Spark: York will be showing the game live - check out the details here. Just remember those social distancing rules...

Wales began their Euro 2020 campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against fancied Switzerland yesterday. Also yesterday, Belgium beat Russia 3-0 while Finland beat Denmark 1-0.

The tournament has already been overshadowed, however, by the collapse during the Denmark/ Finland game yesterday of Danish (and former Tottenham) midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is believed to be awake and stable in hospital this morning.

The game was suspended, before being resumed and completed yesterday evening.

England cancelled their planned press conference last night as a mark of respect and concern.

A message displayed on the virtual link that had been due to host the pre-match press conference read: "In light of the awful events unfolding in Copenhagen, the FA have asked permission not to do their press conference scheduled at 19.30 CET. So the ENG press conference is cancelled. Thank you for your understanding."