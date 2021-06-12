A sell-out crowd of 4,000 cheered on Malton trainer Richard Fahey to a treble of wins at York Races yesterday – on a day when every winning horse was trained in North Yorkshire.

But competition will be stiff at this afternoon’s Macmillan Charity Raceday – so local trainers may not have it all their own way for a second day running, warned York Racecourse spokesman James Brennan.

No tickets will be available on the day today because of Covid restrictions, Mr Brennan confirmed. But all 4,000 pre-booked tickets have been sold out.

And Mr Brennan expects another great day of racing.

It was good to see punters enjoying themselves at the races in the sunshine yesterday, Mr Brennan admitted.

Racegoers were allowed to attend for a day of racing in May. “But the weather then was dismal!

“It was lovely yesterday to see everybody enjoying the sun. Everybody was in great spirits.

"We will hopefully have more of the same weather today - and the competition will be stiff!"

Despite the limited numbers, today’s racing is still expected to raise a five figure sum for Macmillan – the last Macmillan Raceday, in 2019, attended by more than 20,000 people, raised more than £300,000.

Today is the racecourse’s 50th Macmillan Charity Raceday. There are more than 40 lots available in today’s ‘silent auction’ – including a viewing box at the races, a Brompton folding bike – and a three-night opera break for two in Verona. Visit macmillanauction.com to find out more.

"It is the 50th occasion that we have been able to celebrate the partnership with Macmillan," said Mr Brennan. "It is one of the very first big fundraisers that Macmillan have been able to hold. Like all charities it has suffered from not being able to fundraise. They are delighted to be back.

"We will make a donation to Macmillan that will reflect where we are with 4,000 people compared to the days when we had 30,000. All being well, it will still be a five-figure donation."

He said proceeds from this year would be ringfenced to be spent in Yorkshire.

The Ride of Their Lives charity race, which was originally planned for today, has had to be postponed until Friday, September 24 to give the 12 amateur jockeys time to train and fundraise.

But that will just give racegoers a second chance to donate to Macmillan, Mr Brennan said. Coincidentally, the race has been delayed to the same day as Macmillan’s coffee morning. “That was pure serendipity,” Mr Brennan said. “The race was moved before Macmillan confirmed the date of their coffee morning.”

Despite the postponement of The Ride of Their Lives, today will still see a full programme of racing action, with seven races.

Racing starts at 2pm.

The Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Stakes at 3.40pm, with £75,000 of prize money, will be run in memory of Cathy Paver founder of York-based Pavers.