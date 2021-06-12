THESE are the answers to the ultimate Euro 2020 quiz created by York's SpeedQuizzers experts.
SpeedQuizzing, founded by Alan and John Leach, wanted to test how much people actually know about the teams, players, managers and grounds set to feature in the event.
If you've accidentally clicked on this article and would like to put your knowledge to the test first, take the quiz here...
Answers to the upcoming tournament section:
Q1. Rome
Q2. Hansi Flick
Q3. 24
Q4. Ferenc Puskas (Puskas Arena)
Q5. Roberto Mancini
Q6. Wembley
Q7. D – Northern Ireland
Q8. 11
Q9. Czech Republic
Q10. Belgium
Answers to the past tournaments section:
Q11. Portugal
Q12. Gareth Southgate
Q13. 1996
Q14. Henri Delaunay
Q15. 4
Q16. Soviet Union
Q17. Spain
Q18. Iceland
Q19. 1992
Q20. Antonin Panenka