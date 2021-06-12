IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above, the York Railway Institute’s 1982 team who had lost 2-1 at home to Lincoln in the Yorkshire League. Standing, from left to right: Dave Stamp, Dave Jones, Derek Tuite, Colin Teare, Tim Forward, Phil Wade.
Front: Graham Green, Glenn Woodward, Steve Young, Peter Heath, Andy Heath, Andy Law, Les Brown.
Next up...
RAILWAY INSTITUTE MINORS 1982: Back row, from the left: D Lofthouse, M Fairbanks, S Turnbull, A Paylor, G Wetton, J Innes, L Bennett, M Hurst. Front row: J Yelland, S Coyle, D Wood, J Rawcliffe, G Kitson, C Sorby.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE FC 1983: Back: Kevin Thornton, David Knox, Neil Smith, Tony Watling, Gareth Rodgers, Wayne Liddle. Front: Gary Lewington, Tim Wilson, John Gill (captain), Steve Brookes and Paul Holder.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE FC 1983:Back row, from the left: Heath, Jones, Boyes, Sanderson, Teare, Bootland, Forward. Front: Brown, Woodward, Devine, Brake, Rigby.
YORK RI 1988: Back: Andy Dew (trainer), Graham Bootland, Harry Griffiths, Malcolm Smith, Nigel Exton, Graham Green, Andy Barnett, Ron Mollatt (manager). Front: Andy Barkway, Alan Smith, Terry Brandon, Paul Clamp, Bob Mason, Vince Archer.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories