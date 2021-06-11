A YORK pub has installed a big screen in its beer garden and is charging fans £20 a table to watch England matches in the Euros.

Staff at the Red Lion are putting finishing touches to the installation ahead of England's first match on Sunday.

A poster outside the Merchantgate pub reads:

"Watch all the matches on our beer garden big screen. Reserve your table of 6 for the England games for just £20 - no under 18s on England matches".

England's first match is at 2pm on Sunday against Croatia, followed by an 8pm kick-off next Friday against Scotland, and an 8pm tie with Czech Republic on June 22.

The Red Lion is just one of a host of pubs and venues across the city gearing up for the Euro football championships which start today when Group A favourites Italy take on Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. at 8pm.

