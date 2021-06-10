IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five York Ladies rugby league teams from the past.
Pictured above, March 1988, with their captain Chris, are some of the members of York Ladies whose players included Siobahn Jackson, Gill Blackburn, Duane Allanson, Sue Thomlinson, Theresa Ginty, Cheryl Pickering, Janet Ross, Chris Gilmour, Tina Donaldson and Linda Hill.
YORK LADIES RUGBY LEAGUE TEAM 1988: York Ladies rugby league team pictured before their 24-0 defeat against their Rochdale counterparts in a three-way challenge from across the Pennines.
YORK LADIES RUGBY LEAGUE TEAM 1990: Back row, from the left: Colin Eveleigh (coach), Julie Cronin, Carolyn Harrison, Dawn Wells, Chris Smith, Cath Tatlock, Sheena Green. Front row: Jenny Mews, Tracey Allinson, Avril Nicholson, Gill Blackburn, Kate Johnson, Daune Allinson.
YORK LADIES RL FC 1993: Back row, from the left: Christine Smith (secretary), Sheena Green, Julie Wardell, Gillian Blackburn, Tracy Copley, Kay Rollinson, Susan Binks, Michelle Handley, Brian Smith (coach). Front row: Louise Potter, Sarah Stone, Julie Cronin, Kate Johnson, Avril Nicholson.
YORK LADIES RL 1994: Back row, from the left: Traci Copley, Michelle Handley, Sasha Hilton, Rebecca Holder, Lisa Miller, Sharon Powell, Kate Johnson, Sheena Green, Christine Smith. Front row: Avril Nicholson, Gill Blackburn, Michelle Greenwood, Julie Cronin, Sarah Stone and Louisa Potter.
