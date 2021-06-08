DON'T overdo it - and stay 'onside with the law'.

That's the message from police to York people ahead of England's first Euro 2020 match on Sunday.

Many fans will be heading to their local or a city centre pub to watch the first game, against Croatia at 2pm on Sunday.

But fans shouldn't forget that social distancing measures and the 'rule of six' will still be in place, warned Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham of North Yorkshire Police.

“We know this tournament has been eagerly anticipated by football fans and for many it’s been something to look forward to throughout the lockdown period," she said.

"Being able to hold sporting events again is a sign of normal life returning which is welcomed by all. It’s also an opportunity for friends and family to come together and celebrate their team’s success or commiserate the loss. But it’s important that we do so safely and responsibly.

“The battle against Covid has been a long-haul and we have all made sacrifices. So there may be a temptation for some to throw caution to the wind and perhaps overdo it.

"While we don’t want to dampen any spirits or take away any of the excitement, it’s hard to ignore the backdrop of a global pandemic and the fact that two England games take place while restrictions are still in place.

"So please remember, until June 21 the rule of six or two households indoors remains and a maximum of 30 people outdoors. Venues will still have restrictions in place, so please ensure you adhere to their guidelines and remember hands, face, space.

"If you are having a drink, remember to mix your drinks with non-alcoholic drinks and bear in mind the warm temperatures we’ve experienced recently. Also, if you’ve had a drink do not get behind the wheel – walk, get a taxi or a bus.

“Events like these are opportunities for our communities and the country as a whole to come together, so violence, hate and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. Please respect those around you, your friends and family, fellow supporters and also the villages, towns and cities you may be watching the games in."

Chief Inspector Bloxham said the police's licensing team had been working with local authorities in preparation for the tournament, providing guidance and advice to premises and business owners.

"We will continue to support them over the coming weeks, as the competition progresses," she said.

“All throughout the tournament and particularly on key match days, police officers will be patrolling and visible within our communities to ensure everyone is safe – both supporters and non-football fans.

“So please ‘stay onside’ and ensure you enjoy the tournament responsibly.”