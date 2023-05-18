The Body Shop in Coppergate opened its doors again on Wednesday (May 17) after undergoing its own makeover.

Among its new features the popular store now boasts locally created ceramics, an activism station and an extended area for testing products.

The health and beauty favourite, which has been located in The Coppergate Centre since it opened in 1984, is now promising to deliver a "unique beauty experience with sampling at its core".

Manager Michelle Hollins in The newly refurbished Body Shop

Store manager Michelle Hollins said: "Our official re-opening is this Saturday (May 20) when we'll be welcoming guests from York's LGBTQ+ Forum to open the store, but with the refurbishment running slightly ahead of schedule,w e're delighted to give York's shoppers an exclusive preview of the new layout, displays and sampling areas."

The make-up range

One of the first displays shoppers will see is a series of ceramics created by Kate Semple, the current Artist In residence at York St John University.

READ NEXT:

The display features pots decorated with organic motifs taken from The Body Shop's key natural product ingredients, including hemp, shea butter and tea tree oil.

Kate Semple ceramics in The Body Shop

At the rear of the store, a special 'activism' display will highlight contemporary issues supported by staff and shoppers, with the launch display focusing on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of York Pride next month.

"As a staff, we are very keen that this store is a safe place for people to be themselves - whether that be through supporting them with skin care products or trying out different types and colours of make-up," added Michelle.

The Body Shop is open daily in Coppergate Walk in the Coppergate Centre.