North Yorkshire Police’s dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Selby executed a warrant at an address on Holmes Avenue in the town.

A police spokesman said: "The team acted on intelligence and raided the address early on Monday morning (May 15).

"A search of the address produced a large amount of cash, drugs paraphernalia and suspected counterfeit goods.

"The team detained a 55-year-old man at the address who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug and possession of criminal property.

"A search of the man’s vehicle recovered a lock knife. This led to him been further arrested for possession of a knife in a public place.

"The man was interviewed and released under investigation."

Inspector Martin Wedgwood from the Selby outer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This was a successful warrant for the team as it has seen a dangerous weapon and suspected counterfeit property recovered from Selby. The investigation into these discoveries is ongoing.

“The execution of this warrant proactively highlights our commitment to tackling the supply of drugs across the Selby district.

“I would urge members of the public to continue to provide us with information as it helps us build intelligence. If there is an issue that is causing you concern then no matter how insignificant you feel it is, please report it to us and we will endeavour to act on the information provided.”

If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.