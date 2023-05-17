POLICE have released a CCTV video image of a man they believe will have important information about a sexual assault in York.
The assault took place in the Piccadilly area of the city centre at around 12.20am on Friday March 3.
Officers are asking members of the public to contact them if the recognise the man captured in the image. He’s described as white, around 6ft 3in tall with a slim build and blonde hair, wearing a black bomber jacket, black jeans and white trainers.
Anyone who can identify the man, or who has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to email alex.dorlin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for DC 1297 Alex Dorlin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230038961 when passing on information.
