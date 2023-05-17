Presley Ellisson lives with his family in Derwenthorpe and first came across the adverts when browsing content on YouTube.

His mother, Abigail Ellisson, said that Presley enjoys everything about the adverts – particularly the pink elephant, Tiny, that features in the bank’s most recent advert, ‘Elephant in the room’.

He even has a TSB account of his own and encouraged his family to take out accounts with the bank.

Presley is autistic and suffered brain damage due to Abigail’s water breaking when she was 22 weeks pregnant, which left him wheelchair bound.

Following his love of the bank’s adverts, the youngster, who attends Hob Moor Oaks school, wrote to TSB’s headquarters asking if he could be in an advert himself.

Much to his surprise, the bank wrote back and said that not only would be considered, but he would be invited to his local TSB branch in Parliament Street to receive gifts for being such a big fan.

The letter Presley received from TSB (Image: Supplied)

“We love that you’re a huge fan of TSB and have encouraged all your family to open TSB accounts,” wrote TSB.

“We’ve just released our new TV advert – you might have seen our new character Tiny the elephant? We hope you like her as much as we do – she’s very cheeky.

“We haven’t written any scripts for our new TV advert yet, so we’re unsure we’ll have any supporting actor roles. But if we do, we’ll keep you in mind for the future.

“Finally, as a thank you for being such a big fan, we wanted to give you some TSB merchandise and a signed picture of Tiny. We hope you like it.”

Abigail said Presley was “really excited” to receive the letter and was looking forward to visiting the Parliament Street branch.

Presley during his visit to the TSB branch with Imran Mamdani and Tom Rowley (Image: Supplied)

He arrived to find members of staff from the bank waiting to greet him.

“They were so happy to see him,” said Abigail.

“He was so excited. He loved it – he was so happy.”

The staff members who met with Presley included Imran Mamdani, and Tom Rowley.

Presley received gifts from TSB for being such a big fan (Image: Supplied)

Following the visit, a TSB spokesperson said: “All of us in the branch were thrilled to meet Presley. He’s a huge fan of TSB and he clearly enjoyed his visit.”

Now, Abigail has said that Presley continues to ask if he will be in the next advert and still enjoys watching them on YouTube.