North Yorkshire Police say specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public yesterday (May 16) as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.

While at York Designer Outlet they stopped a driver and seized their vehicle.

Police at York Designer Outlet (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police pokesman said: "Our Project Servator deployments can pop up anywhere, at any time and can include a vehicle check point.

"If you attempt to drive uninsured, we will spot it. Vehicle seized and driver reported for offences."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.