EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of someone in the river in York city centre.
York Rescue Boat say their team of volunteers were called out by North Yorkshire Police at 1.26am this morning (May 17) after reports of a person in the water near Lendal Bridge in York.
A spokesman for the Rescue Boat said: "Our team worked alongside North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue York station boat crew and Yorkshire Ambulance to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."
