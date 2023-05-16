A girl who sparked an urgent appeal when she went missing from Acomb in York has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police said last night (Tuesday) that concerns were growing for the girl, who was reported missing by her family when she didn't return home from school.

Members of the public were being asked to report possible sightings and information immediately.

However, in an update shortly after 1am today (Wednesday, May 17), police confirmed the youngster had been found safe and well.