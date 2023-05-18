Bless Palmer has been nominated for Carer of the Year in the 2023 York Community Pride Awards.

The award recognises the contribution of an individual care worker who strives to improve delivery care and goes beyond expectations, and has been sponsored by Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors.

Bless worked for Barchester Healthcare for 10 years and retired at the start of this year.

Despite this, she has now kept working part time for the company.

The 66-year-old first moved to York in 1999 from the Philippines with her husband Andy.

On the city, she said: “It’s a beautiful city - the people are friendly, I have never had any problems.”

Initially she worked for Ashtons Estate Agents where she carried out admin work.

After six years with the company, she was made redundant and started to look for a new career.

Bless, who lives in Rawcliffe, decided to pursue a career in care after caring for her late mother-in-law, Barbara.

She started her career at Meadowbeck care home, in Osbaldwick, and later moved to Mulberry Court care home, in Clifton, where she retired from at the start of the year.

Since retiring she spoke of how she missed the job and the residents so has continued to work part time.

On what she likes best about the job, Bless said: “I think it’s just the feeling of looking after the elderly.

“It also makes you feel like you’re part of the family, like your caring for your family.

“I love doing my job and caring for others.

“I think the secret to loving your job is to love what you do.”

Bless explained how she could never single out any resident as her favourite.

“They are all lovely to me,” she said.

“I really enjoy their company – it’s fantastic.”

When Bless celebrated her 10th year with Barchester and announced her plans to retire, Rachael Moss, the general manager of Mulberry Court, said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Bless, she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.”

Nominations are still open for this year's Community Pride awards and can be made using the QR code (pictured) or on The Press’ website.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 28 at York Racecourse and will be hosted by ITV presenter Kate Walby.

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

The awards will be judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony.

